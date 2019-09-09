

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A New Tecumseth man is charged with being impaired after police say he got his truck stuck in a ditch in New Tecumseth on Sunday.

According to officers, the man's pickup truck was hauling a trailer when it went off the road on the 7th Line and got lodged in the ditch.

He was placed under arrest when officers determined he was impaired by drugs. The man refused a drug test and was also charged with failing to comply.

The 28-year-old man's licence was suspended for 90 days. He was released with a future court date.