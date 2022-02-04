Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in Bradford

Simcoe County Paramedics attend the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 4, 2022 (OPP/TWITTER) Simcoe County Paramedics attend the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 4, 2022 (OPP/TWITTER)

Barrie Top Stories