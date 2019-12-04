BARRIE -- A group of students went to the hospital after the school bus they were on was involved in a collision in Owen Sound.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning shortly before nine at the intersection of 8th Avenue East and 16th Street East.

Police say the bus was carrying 15 students when it was hit by a pickup truck.

Eight students were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The bus driver, a 62-year-old Priceville-area resident was charged with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act.