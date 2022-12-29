Pickup rollover closes Airport Road
An early-morning rollover sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Airport Road and Leamster Trail intersection at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday where they found a white pickup truck had rolled off the road into a snowbank near the sidewalk.
The driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
OPP Central Region collision reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation.
Airport Road will be closed for several hours for the investigation. Commercial truck traffic is requested to stay away from the area and use Highway 10 and Highway 50 as alternate routes.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash camera footage is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment - (905) 584-2241.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Grief resource library an antidote to a culture that avoids talking about death
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Atlantic
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
Austrian World Junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: 'A dream come true'
Kirk Furey boarded a plane at age 16 with the knowledge his hockey journey -- his dream -- would likely take him far from home.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022
Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Kitchener door, window damaged by gunshots: police
Waterloo regional police say no injuries have been reported after a shooting in the area of Thaler and Kinzie avenues in Kitchener.
London
-
Businesses, organizers prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown London
The countdown is on to New Year's Eve. For some that means preparing weeks or even months in advance for NYE celebrations, including organizers working with the City of London.
-
New Canadians give ski resorts a boost
Boler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.
-
Teens charged after attempted carjacking
Three youths have been charged following an attempted armed carjacking earlier this month. round 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
Windsor
-
Feds to cover nearly $7 million of Ambassador Bridge blockade costs
The Government of Canada has pledged to help the City of Windsor pay for the costs of addressing the illegal blockade at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.
-
Postponed S’Aints show sees record amount raised for area foodbanks
The S’aints return to rock the stage at Caesars Colosseum Thursday — after this past weekend’s winter storm forced them to postpone their post-pandemic return.
-
Hit and run in Leamington
A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
-
Sovereignty Act 'really has no significance': Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney
The Chief of Tsuut'ina Nation says that the Alberta Sovereignty Act has "no significance" when it comes to the relationship between the province and First Nations.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate sudden death at care home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes are investigating a sudden death at a care home in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Edmonton
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
'We will fight': Edmonton's Iranian community happy to see action on case of Flight PS752
Reza Akbari still remembers the shock and horror he felt while watching news coverage of Flight PS752, the downed plane that saw 176 people killed including 13 Edmontonians.
-
Edmonton Ski Club says new temporary lodge a success
Staff and visitors are enjoying a new indoor day lodge and on-site bathrooms at the Edmonton Ski Club, which the hill will be using until the new River Valley Outdoor Activity Centre is complete.
Vancouver
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
-
Final man of 7 charged in drug trafficking investigation arrested: CFSEU-BC
A wanted man who was among seven people charged earlier this month in connection with a drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, B.C.’s anti-gang unit announced Thursday.
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.