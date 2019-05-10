

CTV Barrie





As water levels continue to recede in cottage country, the focus is on getting life back to normal. For many, this will take time.

Roads are beginning to open across the area, but navigation restrictions remain in place on the water.

Officials are advising residents in flood-affected areas using well water to assume the water is not potable and to continue to use an alternate source.

Sandbags can be dropped off free of charge at the Rosewarne Transfer Station in Bracebridge or at the drop locations listed below:

A post-flood community clean-up is looking for volunteers this weekend to help residents whose properties were impacted by flooding.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the sandbag locations listed above at 9 a.m. on May 11 and 12 to assist with sandbag removal.