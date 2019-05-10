Featured
Picking up the pieces after historical flood
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 6:51PM EDT
As water levels continue to recede in cottage country, the focus is on getting life back to normal. For many, this will take time.
Roads are beginning to open across the area, but navigation restrictions remain in place on the water.
Officials are advising residents in flood-affected areas using well water to assume the water is not potable and to continue to use an alternate source.
Sandbags can be dropped off free of charge at the Rosewarne Transfer Station in Bracebridge or at the drop locations listed below:
- Herbert Court at Cul de Sac
- Gravel Area at Beaumont Road and Beaumont Farm Road
- Alpine Ranch Road - Plow Turnaround/Parking Lot
- George Road Boat Launch
- River Road at Pumping Station Lot
- Intersection of Colony Road and Fraserburg Road
- Intersection of Springdale Park Road and Springdale Shores
- Matthiasville Road – Plow Turnaround/Parking Area closest to the Steel Bridge
A post-flood community clean-up is looking for volunteers this weekend to help residents whose properties were impacted by flooding.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the sandbag locations listed above at 9 a.m. on May 11 and 12 to assist with sandbag removal.