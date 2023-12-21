Pick-up truck knocks down hydro pole in busy Barrie intersection
An early-morning crash closed Essa Road west of Ardagh Road in Barrie on Thursday.
A pick-up truck struck a hydro post just north of Ardagh Road at about 6:30 a.m.
"The pole was completely severed," said Sgt. Dave Koopmans at the scene.
Koopmans said there were no other vehicles involved and no injures were reported.
"Hydro has been called," Koopmans said.
There is no word on whether charges will be laid. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Hydro crews later confirmed to CTV News that the pole knocked down was a stub post used to support the main line.
"Our crews have safely assessed the area and have scheduled replacement for a later date. There has been no loss of power," Alectra Utilities noted.
