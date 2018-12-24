

CTV Barrie





One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries after a pick-up truck and a compact utility vehicle collided.

It happened around 10:30 on Monday morning, at the intersection of Ardagh and Ferndale roads in Barrie.

Police say three vehicles in total were involved in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and so far no charges have been laid.

Two lanes of Ferndale were closed to traffic for clean-up for about half an hour.