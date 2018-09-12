Featured
Piano teacher charged in historic sexual assault case
YPR are investigating a sexual assault in Richmond Hill. A piano teacher, Edward Luka, has been charged. (YRP handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:07PM EDT
A 79-year-old piano teacher is facing four charges related to what police describe as a historical sexual assault.
York regional police say a student alleged the teacher sexually assaulted her between 2005 and 2007 while he was giving her piano lessons at her home.
They say the student was under 16 at the time.
Police have arrested Edward Luka of Richmond Hill and say they believe there may be other victims