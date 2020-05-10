BARRIE -- The day-to-day lives of Toronto's most vulnerable is already a challenge, but one photographer says this pandemic has made those challenges unbearable.

For the past five years, Leah Denbok and her father have been sharing photos of those living on the streets with the goal of humanizing the homeless issue and changing the public’s outlook.

Last week, the two met a woman named Selina living in Toronto who shared her story of hardships through the pandemic for her community.

“I can’t even visit someone to spend the night,” says Selina. “You’re stuck. I can’t go shopping to get no clothes; all the injecting sites are closed down. I’ve overdosed four times.”

Denbok says with closures and restrictions, the homeless are forgotten.

“With no McDonalds, no malls and no libraries open they have nowhere to use the washroom to clean up,” says Denbok. “And with shelters overcrowded and the social distancing, they have nowhere to go.”

The interaction led to global attention being drawn to the photo of Selina wearing a mask and addressed the problem.

Denbok says she does this work because it’s important that negative outlooks on the homeless change, and the stereotypes they face are untrue.

“These people have no other options,” says Denbok. “No rational person would choose to sit on the corner of the street freezing to death, starving to death, begging for money.”

At the age of 20, Denbok has shared hundreds of stories of the community’s most vulnerable. She hopes her work can remind people not to forget about the homeless during this time and long after the pandemic is over.