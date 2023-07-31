Photo radar is en route to Barrie

Photo radar is on the horizon.

Barrie and LAS have signed an agreement to begin a partnership with an automated speed enforcement (ASE) program in designated safety zones.

Under the agreement with the city, LAS - the business services arm of the Municipalities Association of Ontario - will initially fund two provincial offences officers, who will process speed-camera violations on behalf of municipalities participating in the ASE program.

Ontario law stipulates that highway traffic violations, such as speeding, must be issued by the police or a designated provincial offences officer employed by a municipality.

Through the partnership with Barrie and technology provider Conduent Transportation, the LAS ASE program provides advanced camera technology and ticket processing in compliance with provincial law.

"Automated Speed Enforcement has become popular because it works, with studies from across North America showing it reduces speeding and keeps people safer," said LAS board chair Gary McNamara. "We are pleased to partner with Barrie and Conduent to offer municipalities an affordable way to make their communities safer."

Ontario has allowed speed enforcement cameras in community safety and school zones since 2017.

Mayor Alex Nuttall said one of council's key priorities is to create a safer community by addressing speeding and aggressive driving.

"Along with community policing efforts, speed enforcement cameras are a useful tool to help us keep our pedestrians and drivers safe," Nuttall said.

Pending provincial approvals, the program will be piloted in Barrie later this year, with other municipalities joining following the pilot period.

"We heard from many municipalities who are interested in automated speed enforcement but lack the staff resources and capacity to run their own program," McNamara added. "LAS has been doing the legwork to create a complete solution to improve safety on roads across Ontario."