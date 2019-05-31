

A Collingwood man is phoning up some memories with a collection of Bell telephone memorabilia.

Manfred Leimgardt is a former Bell Canada telephone repairman.

"I started working for Bell on January 1, 1956," he recalls. At 23, he worked as a telephone installer and repairman. He and his nine coworkers switched resident's wooden wall telephones to the more modern rotary dial phones. Leimgardt left Bell in 1967, but never lost the love for the company and its telephones.

He and his wife are well-known for cruising around Collingwood in his beloved 1976 authentic Bell Canada truck. "Nobody could steal that truck because everybody would know! I would get the phone call right away," he laughs.

Some of the 86-year-old's treasures are on display at the Collingwood Museum as part of the Community Collectors exhibit.

Leimgardt's impressive communication collection includes everything from old telephones to headsets to an old area phone book. He's also displaying equipment that offers a glimpse of telephone history that would have been thrown out if not for the former repairman 60 years ago.

"I left it on the truck and took it home. I had a farm with a drive-in shed, and it ended up in the drive-in shed."

The items on display at the museum are only a fraction of his actual collection. He says he has boxes upon boxes back at the farm, complete with a 1953 Bell trailer full of tools and his original work glove.

The communication collection is at the Collingwood Museum until July 5. Leimgardt and his wife will be at the museum on Collector's Night on June 5 at 7 p.m.