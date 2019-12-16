PENETANGUISHENE -- It's been an annual tradition for restaurant owner Phil Karpathios.

For the past decade, hundreds of Christmas meals have been served up to people at Phil's Casual Dining in Penetanguishene.

On Monday, the smell of thousands of pounds of turkey, 300 pounds of potatoes, and 200 litres of gravy had hundreds ready to dig into the free Christmas dinner.

It's an event Karpathios says many look forward to every year.

"It's had a big impact; I don't do this for credit. I think credit goes to the community that supports the business," says the restaurant owner who came up with the idea because he wanted to provide a Christmas meal for families who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it, "we have a lot of enthusiasm towards it."

Karpathios says this year he plans to serve dinner to as many as 800 people, far from the 300 people who enjoyed his inaugural dinner ten years ago.