Pharmacy robbery under investigation: OPP

Provincial police are investigating a theft at an Orangeville pharmacy involving three men who demanded cash and narcotics.

According to officers with Dufferin OPP, the suspects took off with roughly $500 in cash and various narcotics from the pharmacy on Broadway around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they got into a white sedan, possibly a Mazda.

No one was reportedly injured during the incident.

Investigators hope to identify the three men involved.

The suspects are described as Black men. One wore a red-rim hat with a sticker in the middle, a black puffy winter hooded jacket, dark pants and a dark face covering.

A second suspect wore a dark hoodie and black jacket and a dark face covering. The third man wore a grey zip-up hoodie with dark-coloured sleeves and a white face covering.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.