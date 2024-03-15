BARRIE
Barrie

    PetSmart celebrates Furry Friends' adoption weekend

    Adopt a cat
    

    Furry Friends' Animal Shelter and PetSmart Charities are joining forces to produce a National Adoption Weekend to celebrate their respective 25th anniversaries.

    The adoption event is scheduled at PetSmart on Mapleview Drive East in Barrie over three days.

    Furry Friends' Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization in Barrie that provides a safe haven for abandoned, lost, or rescued animals.

    The adoption weekend will be held:

    • Fri., March 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Sat., March 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Sun., March 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

    This charity operates entirely through the dedication of volunteers and is made possible by generous donors and supporters.

    For more information on this event and to help a feline find its forever home, contact Susan Bartley, president of Furry Friends' Animal Shelter.

