A petition is asking the provincial government to commit to keeping core services at both Muskoka hospitals

The petition, brought forward by MPP Norm Miller, is raising the importance of keeping both hospitals open in Bracebridge and Huntsville. He wants a commitment from the government and improved funding.

"We need our two hospitals. It's so important for the safety of our communities," he says.

A community task force is reviewing three proposals for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare. One sees both stay open for acute care, the second option makes one an inpatient hospital and the other an outpatient facility.

However, the third option is the most controversial. It would replace both hospitals with one built somewhere in between the towns.

"Going that extra 30 to 35 minutes in ideal conditions can mean the difference of life and death," says Tammy Macaughey.

Hospital officials say they are bound by the province to examine all models to deliver hospital care.

“MAHC is following Ministry direction to examine all models to deliver hospital care in the future. We have engaged a variety of stakeholders throughout the process. The community has provided significant feedback which is reflected in the programs and services proposed in each of the models,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Still, Miller wants the petition to be on the record with the province before the election. A copy of the petition can be signed at several Huntsville facilities, including town hall.

The task force will come out with its recommendation later this year.