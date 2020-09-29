BARRIE -- A Peterborough man is facing his second impaired driving charge in less than two weeks after a crash south of Peterborough, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Monday on County Road 2 and Hiawatha Line south after receiving a traffic complaint.

Police say 71-year-old William MacMurray was under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to turn onto Hiawatha Line and hit a car stopped at a stop sign.

MacMurray was arrested and faces numerous charges, including

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

He is scheduled to answer the charges in a Peterborough court on December 2.