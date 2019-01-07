Featured
Peterborough man dies after losing control of truck on Hwy 115
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 1:13PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 1:28PM EST
A 55-year-old Peterborough man has died after losing control of his vehicle on Sunday evening near Peterborough.
Police say the man crashed into a guardrail on Highway 115 causing his truck to fall onto the Parkway ramp at approximately 7:30 p.m.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The northbound lanes of the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township were closed for several hours.
Police are still investigating why the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed.