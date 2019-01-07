

CTV Barrie





A 55-year-old Peterborough man has died after losing control of his vehicle on Sunday evening near Peterborough.

Police say the man crashed into a guardrail on Highway 115 causing his truck to fall onto the Parkway ramp at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The northbound lanes of the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township were closed for several hours.

Police are still investigating why the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed.