

The Canadian Press





A 69-year-old Toronto woman is dead and a man is facing charges after a collision near Peterborough.

Provincial police say the crash happened on Highway 28 on Wednesday afternoon and involved two vehicles colliding head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified her as 69-year-old Carolyn Clement of Toronto.

The 35-year-old Peterborough man driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is now facing three charges.

They include one count of driving while prohibited and two counts of violating parole.