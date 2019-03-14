Featured
Peterborough man charged after woman dies in head-on collision
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:13PM EDT
A 69-year-old Toronto woman is dead and a man is facing charges after a collision near Peterborough.
Provincial police say the crash happened on Highway 28 on Wednesday afternoon and involved two vehicles colliding head-on.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified her as 69-year-old Carolyn Clement of Toronto.
The 35-year-old Peterborough man driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is now facing three charges.
They include one count of driving while prohibited and two counts of violating parole.