Pet Valu Dog walk fundraiser in Barrie to raise money for dog guides

Dogs, and their owners, are invited to a fundraiser in Barrie that will benefit dog guides.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is providing life-changing dog guides to Canadians with disabilities.

The Reed family of Barrie is a prime example of just what a guide dog can mean.

Adam Reed, 14, has been accompanied by a guide dog since he was two and a half and the dog is a fundamental presence in Adam’s daily routine.

Organizers encourage everyone to meet the family and the dogs that have paved the way and made an incredible difference in his journey.

Participants can join the walk Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. in Bradford at the Bradford Library Lawn on Holland Street West, or in Barrie starting at noon at Shear Park on Holgate Street.

All proceeds go to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

