BARRIE, ONT. -- One man escaped a massive house fire that claimed the life of a pet dog and caused significant damage on Thursday evening in Algonquin Highlands.

When crews arrived at the house on Paint Lake Road in Lake of Bays, the flames were raging from the roof, and the structure was fully engulfed.

The man was treated for his injuries.

The damage to the home is estimated at approximately $400,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.