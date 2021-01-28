Advertisement
Pet dog killed in massive Lake of Bays house fire
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 11:53PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 29, 2021 10:39AM EST
Fire at a home in Algonquin Highlands on Thurs., Jan. 28, 2021 (Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One man escaped a massive house fire that claimed the life of a pet dog and caused significant damage on Thursday evening in Algonquin Highlands.
When crews arrived at the house on Paint Lake Road in Lake of Bays, the flames were raging from the roof, and the structure was fully engulfed.
The man was treated for his injuries.
The damage to the home is estimated at approximately $400,000.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.