Personal items stolen from Barrie rec centre changeroom: police

Police are investigating reports that a "significant number" of personal items were stolen from a changeroom at a recreational facility in north Barrie.

According to police, someone took several cell phones, debit cards, and other valuables from the changeroom at East Bayfield Community Centre on Sunday.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and they are working to secure video surveillance to identify the person responsible.

They say roughly 13 people reported stolen items.

In the release, police "strongly encourage" residents to be cautious about buying used electronics online because the items may have been stolen.

They also encourage the public not to leave valuables behind in changerooms.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email the police.