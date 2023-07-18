Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) save lives: OPP

Huronia West and Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want everyone to expect the unexpected and to always wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) when enjoying the waterways.

Already this year, 11 lives have been lost on Ontario's waterways.

Over the past 13 years, 300 lives have been lost on OPP-patrolled waterways, with 256 (88%) of the incidents involving the individual not wearing a PFD.

"A life jacket stored somewhere on a boat will not help if you fall into the water or get knocked out of your boat. Essentially, expect the unexpected and be prepared," said Sgt. Dave Moffatt, provincial marine coordinator with the OPP.

Marine officers within the OPP Central Region stop vessels daily to ensure the necessary equipment is onboard.

The law for PFDs is simple; there must be a PFD for every person on a boat. Failure to do so can result in a fine, which starts at $200.

If you go out onto the water, wear a PFD at all times, as this could make a difference in your safe return to shore should you encounter a problem on the water.