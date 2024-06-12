'Person in distress' at Barrie marina

Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.

Yellow police tape blocked off a portion of Lakeshore Drive for the investigation.

Little is known about what happened at this point, but Barrie Police Services spokesperson Peter Leon tells CTV News there is no threat to public safety.

Emergency crews are in the area of the boat docks at the marina near Bayfield and Simcoe streets.

This is an ongoing investigation. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.