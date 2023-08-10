Person extricated from minivan after crashing into transport truck in Oro-Medonte

Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson) Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver