Person extricated from minivan after crashing into transport truck in Oro-Medonte

A person was extricated from a minivan with serious injuries in Oro-Medonte.

Fire Chief Hugh Murray said a transport truck and a minivan crashed into each other on Penetanguishene Road north of Old Barrie Road shortly after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

"Firefighters extricated one patient from the minivan," Murray said.

Paramedics offered patient care during the extrication and transported the person to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

"Ornge was called, and it was our understanding the patient was being airlifted to Toronto," said Murray.

Police kept the road closed for several hours for the removal of aggregate that had spilled from the transport truck.

The Ministry of the Environment was called to clean up a diesel spill from the gas tank of the transport truck.

Police are still determining if charges should be laid.