Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Person bolts from Barrie crash scene
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 7:31PM EDT
A single car crash near Little Ave and Huronia Rd in Barrie, Ont., Sun. June 21, 2020 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say one person took off running after a car flipped over in Barrie.
Investigators are trying to determine how a white sedan wound up on its roof on Little Ave east of Huronia Rd just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police believe the person who ran from the scene may also be injured.