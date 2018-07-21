

One person is in critical condition after a crash between a car and a motor-home in Ramara Township.

It happened on Highway 12 between Concession 9 and Side Road 15 just before 6 p.m.

Constable Martin Hill with Orillia OPP confirms one person had to be extricated from their car. Once freed, they were taken to a Toronto-area hospital via Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Simcoe County Paramedics say a man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries in Orillia as a precaution.

The OPP are still investigating what led to the crash, but early reports indicate the car hit the RV, before flipping over and bursting into flames.

Highway 12 remains closed in both directions indefinitely.