

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





From the large to the small, the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is taking them all.

The sanctuary, located in Rosseau, agreed to take in 20 new animals that were recently seized from a roadside zoo.

Howard Smith, Aspen Valley's owner, said the zoo was closed so the animals will be permanent residents at the sanctuary.

"They have never been wild so they will stay as educational animals," Smith explained.

The sanctuary will have to build new enclosures for the new tenants, which include wolves, black bears, foxes, bobcats, raccoons, and even opossums.

Smith said they have lots of room for the animals, with 470 acres of land, but are short on money. The cost of caring for each bear alone can run about $3,000 per year.

The sanctuary hopes to raise around $200,000 to help with its new occupants. Staff want to have some of the new structures built by the fall, with the remainder finished by next summer.

