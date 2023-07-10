Pepper spray assault in Innisfil leads to multiple charges for 3 suspects

Three individuals face charges after police say a verbal argument escalated to a pepper spray assault at a residence in Innisfil.

Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home in the area of Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.

South Simcoe police say two neighbours tried to help the two victims and were also assaulted before the suspects fled in a vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the effects of the pepper spray, while police say the other man, a 53-year-old, and the two neighbours did not require medical attention.

Police arrested two Barrie residents, a 32-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, and charged them with multiple counts of assault.

A 33-year-old Innisfil man also faces multiple counts of assault and weapons offences.