Pepper spray assault in Innisfil leads to multiple charges for 3 suspects

South Simcoe police attend a residence in Innisfil, Ont., on Sat., July 8, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) South Simcoe police attend a residence in Innisfil, Ont., on Sat., July 8, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver