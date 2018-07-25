

‘Pocket dialing’ is embarrassing and can happen easily if you toss your phone into your pocket, purse or backpack. However, the Huntsville detachment says pocket dialing 9-1-1 is more than just embarrassing, it’s a problem.

Emergency 9-1-1 operators experienced over 100 accidental calls since June 1 in the Huntsville area. The OPP say the communications centre spends, on average, at least 15 minutes after receiving a call with no voice on the other end to ascertain where the call is coming from and if emergency services are needed.

The OPP has to attend all 9-1-1 calls, accidental or not, before they can move on to the next call.

They say, your embarrassing, accidental pocket dial to 9-1-1 could result in someone who really needs help not getting it in time.

Huntsville OPP is asking that you check with your phone provider on how to lock your phone so it can’t dial 9-1-1 from your pocket or purse.

They would also like to remind parents that a cell phone shouldn’t be given to a child as a toy. There is the possibility they could inadvertently call 9-1-1, even if your phone has been deactivated.