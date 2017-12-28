

Drivers are being asked to slow down after more than two dozen crashes on OPP-patrolled roads on Thursday morning.

According to the OPP, there were 27 collisions alone on Highway 400 between Barrie and King City. Officials say most of these could have been avoided.

“A lot of these collisions are due to drivers not slowing down, not leaving enough space between their vehicles. They're not adjusting to road conditions, road conditions on the 400 can change as we speak," says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.

Varying weather conditions were also a factor on secondary highways. A crash on Highway 26 in Clearview Township left three people with minor injuries and caused a lengthy delay for others.

"I've been doing this for 30 years. I don't need to go to any more houses and tell any more people that their loved ones aren't coming home. I am sick and tired of it. People need to smarten up," says Nancekivell.

Police say taking simple steps like buying snow tires can help drivers stay safe.

Some auto shops in Barrie say they are booked solid and are changing tires for 30 to 40 cars a day.