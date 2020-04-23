LISLE -- Three prominent employees of the township of Adjala-Tosorontio have been fired because of spending without proper documentation or accountability, according to Mayor Floyd Pinto.

"Even hard decisions need to be made during hard times," Pinto says.

Veteran Fire Chief Ralph Snyder, Chief Administrative Officer Gagan Sandhu and planning supervisor Punya Marahatta were fired this week in a behind-closed-doors decision, the mayor explained. He added the vote was four to two in favour.

Pinto says an OPP investigation that took place before he came into office in 2018, and a forensic audit he requested when he became mayor 18 months ago, made it clear the employees had to be dismissed.

"It was identified that this has been going on for so long, and things have to change," Pinto says. "People are struggling outside to pay bills, and we can't [have] money just flowing out without accountability."

Pinto says Chief Snyder was dismissed after it was discovered more than 100-thousand-dollars had been spent without proper approval.

"Minimum 120-thousand-dollars spent on investigations which was never approved by council. It is all money which could have been put to better use by the township, and it was just wasted on investigations which should never have happened," the mayor says.

Snyder declined to comment today without consulting with his lawyer.

CTV attempted to reach out to both Sandhu and Marahatta for comment but was unsuccessful.

Pinto admits his first term in office has been contentious.

He spent eight years in council butting heads with township officials before, and after becoming mayor, still, he insists these latest firings are not personal.

"When you want accountability, people are going to be held accountable, and there's going to be action against people who are not being accountable to taxpayer dollars. This has absolutely nothing to do with anything personal."

Pinto says the forensic audit report will be released to the public soon.

He also thanked the three who were dismissed for their service, adding the township remains in good hands as he works towards protecting the interests and safety of residents during these challenging times.