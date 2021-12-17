Penetanguishene motorist attempts to flee police multiple times in 24 hours

A Penetanguishene man has been arrested after trying to flee from police multiple times within 24 hours.

Police saw a vehicle travelling along Main Street in Penetanguishene on Thursday around 5 p.m. and attempted to pull over the motorist due to an equipment violation.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the vehicle sped off when the officer attempted to pull over the driver.

Five hours later, police spotted the same vehicle on Highway 12 and Highway 93 in Midland. Several police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped off. Police did not pursue the car over concerns for other commuters out on the road.

OPP were able to locate the car on Marshall Road in Tay Township. In an attempt to flee police, the suspect's vehicle became lodged in between two trees. The suspect took off on foot and disappeared into a forested area. The following morning, OPP saw a person walking on foot on Highway 12 and Old Fort Road in Tay Township who matched the suspect's description.

A 20-year-old Penetanguishene man has been charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.