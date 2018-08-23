

CTV Barrie





Gerry Marshall has resigned as the mayor of Penetanguishene after eight years in the position.

Marshall handed in his written resignation on Wednesday to accept a position as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer with the town of Wasaga Beach.

“I am delighted that Gerry will be assisting us,” Wasaga Beach mayor Brian Smith said. “Gerry brings to the job energy and knowledge that I know will serve our community well.”

Marshall will replace George Vadeboncoeur until council names a permanent CAO.

“I look forward to serving town council over the months ahead and providing effective guidance to our staff,” Marshall said. “I will work to see that council’s objectives are met, and I am excited about working with staff to ensure the best municipal services are delivered for the residents of Wasaga Beach.”

Vadeboncoeur is retiring after 13 years.

Simcoe County councilors are appointed to their positions, so Marshall’s notice of resignation means he will also effectively resign his position as Simcoe County warden and as head of county council.

Deputy Mayor Anita Dubeau will take on the mayoral duties for Penetanguishene in the interim.

A news release from the town of Penetanguishene stated that Marshall’s name will remain on the ballot for the October 2018 Municipal Election for the office of Mayor.