Penetanguishene man walks away a winner with Lotto Max
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 1:19PM EST
Bryan Ostrowski of Penetanguishene holds his cheque from the OLG in Toronto after winning the Lotto Max Nov. 22, 2019 draw. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Bryan Ostrowski is dreaming big after winning the lottery.
The Penetanguishene man matched six numbers, plus the bonus number with Lotto Max to win $107,673.40 in the Nov. 22 draw.
Ostrowski bought his winning ticket at Village Ticket and Tobacco on Poyntz Street in Penetanguishene.