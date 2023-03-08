Penetanguishene man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of possessing child pornography and making it available following a police raid on Tuesday.

Officers with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the Digital Forensics Unit, and the Southern Georgian Bay detachment obtained a search warrant for the man's residence and seized several electronic devices to be analyzed.

The accused remains in police custody to await a bail hearing scheduled for Friday in Barrie.

"Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized," OPP stated in a release on Wednesday.

Police have been aggressively working to identify and pursue individuals using technology to exploit children. They remind parents of the importance of protecting their kids from online predators by teaching them about internet safety.

OPP urges anyone with information about internet child exploitation to report it to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.