Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Penetanguishene man arrested in connection with assault and break-in investigations
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:12PM EDT
File image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Charges have been laid following an alleged assault and break-in last week in Penetanguishene.
Police say a Penetanguishene man is accused of assaulting a couple walking their dog on the Sunnyside Trail in Midland on Friday night.
Less than two hours later, police allege the same suspect broke into a house and took off before officers arrived.
A 29-year-old man was later arrested while walking on Fuller Avenue.
The accused faces two counts of assault and one count of break-and-enter.
He was released from custody with an August court date.