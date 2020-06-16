BARRIE, ONT. -- Charges have been laid following an alleged assault and break-in last week in Penetanguishene.

Police say a Penetanguishene man is accused of assaulting a couple walking their dog on the Sunnyside Trail in Midland on Friday night.

Less than two hours later, police allege the same suspect broke into a house and took off before officers arrived.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested while walking on Fuller Avenue.

The accused faces two counts of assault and one count of break-and-enter.

He was released from custody with an August court date.