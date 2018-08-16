

Construction on a new hospice centre planned for the Penetanguishene area has been delayed.

In a release on Thursday, Hospice Huronia says higher than anticipated construction costs lead to the decision.

“Postponing the construction was a hard decision for the Board to make; however we need to be responsible with our donors’ dollars,” says Cate Root, Executive Director of Hospice Huronia. “We can’t commit to construction contracts until we have at least 75% of the funds required to build.”

The project is now expected to cost $4.7 million dollars, and the plan is to delay the start of the build for six months to raise at least one million more.

The five-room facility was expected to open by the end of the year, but they are now looking for interim options until the new opening date of March 31, 2019.