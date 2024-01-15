Penetanguishene digs out from under a foot of snow

The latest arrival of snow in Penetanguishene has called for some serious snow removal tactics.

Over the weekend, Bryan Murray, Director of Public Works estimates the town saw eight to 10 inches (20 to 25 centimetres) of snow fall.

"We'll be doing some removal operations tonight," Murray said. "We have to clear these roads to get ready for the next dumping of snow."

To that end, the town will be hauling snow away from the following streets Monday beginning at 11:30 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m.:

Main Street from Thompson Road to Beck Boulevard

Robert Street East from Fox Street to Main Street

Peel Street from Robert Street East and Simcoe Street

Simcoe Street from Fox Street to Main Street

Robert Street West from Main Street to Owen Street

Church Street from Fox Street to Yeo Street

Snow is forecasted for Penetanguishene and Midland for the next seven days.