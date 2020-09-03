BARRIE, ONT. -- A Pefferlaw man is facing several charges in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say the 21-year-old man contacted a 14-year-old girl through the Snapchat app and used the location setting on the app to find her.

They allege he tried to convince her to go with him, and police say last week the two met up in Scugog.

The suspect drove the victim to a remote parking lot in Nestleton, and police say he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was not physically harmed, according to police.

Hunter Ollivierre is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators want to ensure there are no more victims and are appealing to witnesses to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.