BARRIE, ONT. -- Peel Region police will take over an investigation into an incident at a Gravenhurst skate park involving an OPP officer and a young person at the request of the OPP commissioner.

A video posted on social media shows a young boy falling to the ground after being approached by two officers. Bystanders are heard yelling that the person who fell is 12-years-old; however, his age has not been confirmed.

In a release, the OPP said officers attempted to "interact with the youths, which led to a physical confrontation between one officer and one young person."

The Gravenhurst skate park where the incident happened is currently closed under the provincial stay-at-home order.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said passing the investigation to Peel police would "ensure transparency in this matter."

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact Peel Region Police at 905-453-3311.