Peel over to the Alliston Potato Festival

Celebrating Alliston's agricultural roots, the 47 annual Potato Festival has been revived after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,

The festival's focus is to showcase Alliston, support the community, and show appreciation for the organizations that make Alliston a farming heritage site.

The festival showcases local talent, and hosts a beer garden, vendors and food booths, as well as a midway.

The weekend's events are jump-started by Friday's parade with 40-plus decorated floats that roll down Alliston's main drag, aka Victoria Street, celebrating the community's cultural roots.

The Alliston Business Improvement Association plays a vital role in celebrating the historical rural culture, as well as hosting a classic car show Saturday night.