

CTV Barrie





A 29-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Innisfil.

The woman’s boyfriend was walking with her while carrying their infant son on Wednesday shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say they were walking on the road in the eastbound lanes on Mapleview Drive, east of the 20th Sideroad. The woman was pushing a stroller while her 31-year-old boyfriend was carrying their baby.

According to police, she was struck when a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes drifted towards them. Police say the boyfriend saw the oncoming vehicle and tried to move her from the road before he dove with the baby, into the ditch sustaining only minor injuries.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to a trauma centre. Police say she is in critical condition.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 42-year-old Barrie man, and his child passenger were uninjured.