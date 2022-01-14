Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Barrie taken to hospital
Emergency crews at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Jan. 14, 2022 (STEVE MANSBRIDGE/CTV NEWS)
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Barrie Friday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Grove and Bayfield streets.
They say the pedestrian, a woman in her late teens, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.
At this point, there is no word on any charges. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.