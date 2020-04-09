BARRIE -- A 20-year-old remains in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Barrie's south end.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Barrie police responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Mapleview Drive, east of Bayview Drive.

The victim was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical condition.

The vehicle involved stayed on the scene, according to police.

More information in the crash will be released as it becomes available.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have more information to contact Constable D. Avery at 705-725-7025 extension 2912 or by email.