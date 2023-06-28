Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 400
A young international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 Tuesday night.
Provincial police are reporting that a 20-year-old man from Bangladesh was involved in an accidental death involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes between Dunlop St. West and Essa Road.
Ontario Provincial Police and traffic investigators were called to the scene and closed all southbound lanes for the investigation.
The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes were reopened early Wednesday morning.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
