Pedestrian struck and killed in Ramara Township
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 7:52PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a teenager was struck and killed.
Police say they received a 911 call around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Initial reports indicate Lucas Dunlop, 19, had been struck by a vehicle in the Ramara Township area. He died of his injuries.
The OPP’s Kawartha Lakes Detachment, along with the OPP’s crime unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.