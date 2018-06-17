

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a teenager was struck and killed.

Police say they received a 911 call around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Initial reports indicate Lucas Dunlop, 19, had been struck by a vehicle in the Ramara Township area. He died of his injuries.

The OPP’s Kawartha Lakes Detachment, along with the OPP’s crime unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.