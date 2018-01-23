

CTV Barrie





A pedestrian was struck and killed in Newmarket on Monday night.

Emergency crews rushed to the area of Mulock Drive and Sandford Street, after receiving a call about a pedestrian being struck, at around 10:40 p.m.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Police haven’t said if the woman was crossing the street when she was struck.

The driver did stay at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.