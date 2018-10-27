

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police is appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Bradford.

Police say a 40-year-old Bradford woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue around 7:30 Saturday night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have since located the vehicle involved in the collision and have determined the driver remained at the scene.

Police have spoken to the driver and the investigation is ongoing.

Initial information received from witnesses suggested multiple vehicles may have been involved.

The eastbound lanes of Holland Street West were closed for several hours while collision reconstruction officers and the forensic identification unit investigated.

Officers are checking nearby businesses for surveillance camera footage and are appealing to anyone with dash cam video to come forward.