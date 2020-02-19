Pedestrian struck and killed in Alliston
CTV Barrie Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:29PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:32PM EST
A 45 year old woman has succumbed to her injuries after being struck and killed in Alliston
The fatal collision happened just after 7:30 Wednesday evening on Victoria Street, between Tottenham Road and Sir Frederick Banting Road.
The victim was rushed to Stevenson Memorial Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries but has since been pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Victoria Street will remain closed while police investigate.