A 45 year old woman has succumbed to her injuries after being struck and killed in Alliston

The fatal collision happened just after 7:30 Wednesday evening on Victoria Street, between Tottenham Road and Sir Frederick Banting Road.

The victim was rushed to Stevenson Memorial Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries but has since been pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Victoria Street will remain closed while police investigate.