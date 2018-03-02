

CTV Barrie





Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian in Barrie.

The 53-year-old man was returning to his vehicle after helping another motorist when he was struck in the area of Huronia Road and McKay Road. This happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Barrie police says the driver stopped momentarily and then left the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured hatchback, which might have damage to its front end.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.