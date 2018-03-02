Featured
Pedestrian seriously injured in Barrie hit-and-run
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 7:26PM EST
Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian in Barrie.
The 53-year-old man was returning to his vehicle after helping another motorist when he was struck in the area of Huronia Road and McKay Road. This happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Barrie police says the driver stopped momentarily and then left the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured hatchback, which might have damage to its front end.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.